Tillerson Asks Why U.S. Should Care About Ukraine

“With one offhand remark, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left European diplomats befuddled at a gathering in Italy,” Bloomberg reports.

Said Tillerson: “Why should U.S. taxpayers be interested in Ukraine?”

“The question was sure to give pause to any European official fearful that President Donald Trump might ease sanctions and let the former Soviet state slip back into it Russia’s orbit, even as tensions with Moscow are running high.”