Republicans Avoid Town Hall Meetings

Reps. Leonard Lance (R-NJ) and Ryan Costello (R-PA) “appear to be the only swing-district Republicans who voted for their party’s bill to replace Obamacare who will directly face constituents over the April recess,” according to a USA Today analysis of scheduled town halls.

“The lack of town hall meetings in key swing districts during a spring break that lasts until April 23 underscores the party’s precarious political position on health care and peaking civic activism by progressives.”

Playbook: “It’s never a good sign when lawmakers don’t want to interact with their constituents when they are back home. Republicans need a clear message on what they are doing on health care. The last-minute legislative gambit to pass a bill focused on high risk insurance pools in the House Rules Committee doesn’t appear to have done the job.”