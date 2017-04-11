Republicans Overwhelmingly Back Syria Airstrikes

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds that 86% of Republicans support Donald Trump’s decision to launch strikes on a Syria for the same reason while just 11% are opposed.

“Overall, a bare 51% majority of U.S. adults support the president’s action in our new poll. In 2013, just 30% supported strikes. That swing is driven primarily by GOP partisans. For context, 37% of Democrats back Trump’s missile strikes. In 2013, 38% of Democrats supported Obama’s plan. That is well within the margin of error.”