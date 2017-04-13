GOP Lawmaker Compares Lincoln to Hitler

North Carolina state Rep. Larry Pittman (R) said in a Facebook post that President Abraham Lincoln was a “tyrant” similar to Germany’s Adolf Hitler, the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

A commenter reminded Pittman that the Supreme Court ruling settled the law on gay marriage and that the lawmaker should “get over it.”

Pittman’s response: “And if Hitler had won, should the world just get over it? Lincoln was the same sort of tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional.”