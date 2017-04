Bonus Quote of the Day

“They haven’t really ser­i­ously thought through the scen­ario of a mu­tu­ally-as­sured-de­struc­tion path for Re­pub­lic­ans. Then you clear the way for 51 per­cent for Os­soff.”

— Former Rep. Jack King­ston (R-GA), quoted by National Journal, on Republicans running in Georgia’s 6th congressional district.