Buck Rips GOP Leadership In New Book

In his new book, Drain the Swamp, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) “describes a money-hungry, lobbyist-influenced Republican leadership,” Roll Call reports.

“He recounts in detail the contributions that House Republicans are expected to forward to their campaign arm as dues to serve on congressional committees. Lesser committee spots, such as the Judiciary panel, will set a freshman lawmaker back $220,000, Buck writes, while ‘A’ committees, such as Ways and Means, require dues of $450,000.”

Writes Buck: “Members are required to pay for committee assignments. Lobbyists, corporations, and wealthy individuals who need something from Congress raise the money.”

He also said “he’s heard third hand of instances when people may have allowed political donations to sway their votes.”