Democrats Seek to Demoralize Trump Supporters

“American Bridge, a Democratic super PAC, will launch a series of web ads aimed at Trump supporters who are likely to be angered by his recent flip-flops,” CNN reports.

“Using demographic targeting technology — including social media activity, age, location and political affiliation — the group will target Trump voters animated by the former reality TV star’s populist rhetoric, especially those who voted for former President Barack Obama in 2012 but backed Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016.”