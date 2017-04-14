An Undisciplined White House is an Unsuccessful One

Amy Walter: “Trump has actually had some wins. A conservative was just sworn into the Supreme Court. He’s rolled back or stopped a bunch of regulations. He’s given the green light to Keystone and Dakota Access pipeline. Illegal immigration is down at the border. So, why isn’t the media writing about those? One big reason: The White House itself. The ‘lamestream’ media would have much less to write about if the folks in the White House would stop talking to them. The latest Washington Post story about the White House infighting had 21 sources. 21! I’ve seen sieves with fewer holes than this White House.”

“The place has been described to me as Lord of the Flies. Forget about message discipline—these guys are literally fighting for their lives (ok, may not their actual lives but their jobs/influence).

“Trump’s chaotic approach worked in 2016 because the other candidate—while disciplined in her campaigning—was considered as unappealing as he was. Now, the spotlight is on him – all the time. And, the chaos thing isn’t working.”