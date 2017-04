Cohn Sold Shares As He Touted Financial Overhaul

“On the same day that President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, publicly promoted the administration’s plans to overhaul financial regulations, part of Cohn’s stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was sold,” Bloomberg reports.

“The bank’s share price rose that day by 4.5 percent on news of the planned regulatory review, as other financial-industry stocks also advanced.”