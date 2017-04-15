Trump Demands Gold-Plated Welcome from Queen

“Donald Trump waving from the Queen’s royal carriage is not a scenario many would have foreseen a year ago, but it has become a very real prospect, forcing security services to plan an unprecedented lockdown,” the Times of London reports.

“The White House has made clear it regards the carriage procession down the Mall as an essential element of the itinerary for the visit currently planned for the second week of October… Security sources have warned, however, that the procession will require a ‘monster’ security operation, far greater than for any recent state visit.”