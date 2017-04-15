What Elizabeth Warren Didn’t Say

The most revealing thing about Elizabeth Warren’s new book is all the material she left out, the Boston Globe reports.

“She dispatches her decision not to run for president in little more than a page. She forgoes any autopsy of what Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party got wrong. She doesn’t even mention meeting with Clinton in Washington to discuss her prospects for joining the ticket as Clinton’s vice presidential pick.”

“Instead, Warren has produced a policy-focused (or, in her word, ‘nerdy’) book that is reflective of a politician whose future could depend on preserving Democratic alliances. Put another way, this is no Bernie Sanders-style screed.”