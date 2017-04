A new Pew Research survey finds President Trump’s approval rating is 39% — precisely the same as two months ago. The percentage of Americans who disapprove of Trump is virtually unchanged: 54%, compared to 56% in February.

“The most profound shifts in the Pew survey are in Americans’ perceptions of the GOP beyond Trump. Just 40% of Americans have a favorable opinion of the Republican Party, down from 47% in January, prior to Trump’s inauguration.”