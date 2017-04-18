Theresa May Calls for Early Election in Britain

British Prime Minister Theresa May stunned Britain “by announcing that she would call an early election, placing a bet that voters will give her Conservative Party a strong mandate as her government negotiates the country’s withdrawal from the European Union,” the New York Times reports.

“She had repeatedly ruled out a snap election — the next one was scheduled to occur in 2020 — so her decision on Tuesday represents an abrupt U-turn.”

Wall Street Journal: “Mrs. May, who took office in July after the U.K. voted to leave the EU, has a parliamentary majority of 17. Opinion polls suggest she would increase that majority significantly in an election. That would give her more freedom of maneuver in EU negotiations and less dependent on the support of the euroskeptics of her Conservative Party who favor a clean break with EU.”