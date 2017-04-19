Chaffetz Will Not Seek Re-Election

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) will not seek re-election in 2018, two sources who have been informed of his decision tell BuzzFeed News.

His statement on Facebook: “For those that would speculate otherwise, let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives. I am healthy. I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins. I have the full support of Speaker Ryan to continue as Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. That said, I have made a personal decision to return to the private sector.”