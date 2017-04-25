Trudeau Admits Father’s Influence Helped Brother

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau admitted that his late brother was once charged with marijuana possession – and that their father’s resources and connections helped make the charge “go away,” the Guardian reports.

Said Trudeau: “He reached out to his friends in the legal community, got the best possible lawyer and was very confident that he was going to be able to make those charges go away. We were able to do that because we had resources, my dad had a couple of connections, and we were confident that my little brother wasn’t going to be saddled with a criminal record for life.”