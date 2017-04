Maria Comella, a former top aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is crossing party lines to become New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) new chief of staff, CNN reports.

“Comella also has a long history of working on presidential campaigns, having joined George W. Bush, John McCain, Rudy Giuliani and Christie during their respective runs. That experience could benefit Cuomo if he decides to make a run of his own in 2020.”