Elizabeth Warren Polishes Her National Profile

Politico: "Warren — a fundraising juggernaut, big bank antagonist, and frequent GOP sparring partner — is primarily focused on crafting anti-Trump tactics on Capitol Hill, supporting her more electorally endangered colleagues, and keeping an eye on her own backyard just in case a serious challenger emerges. But she's also doing everything she needs to do to prepare for a presidential run just in case, cutting a noticeably high public profile and harnessing her political celebrity to shape the party's future. It's a future in which many expect she may be running for president, or at least to better position herself to shape the party's priorities in the event she doesn't run."