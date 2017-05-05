Macron Emails Appear to be Leaked Online

“A large trove of emails from the campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was posted online late on Friday, one and a half days before voters go to the polls to choose the country’s next president in a run-off against far-right rival Marine Le Pen,” Reuters reports.



BBC: “The campaign said that genuine files were mixed up with fake ones in order to confuse people. It said that it was clear the hackers wanted to undermine Mr Macron ahead of Sunday’s second round vote.”