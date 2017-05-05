Montana Candidate Caught on Tape Praising Health Bill

“When Greg Gianforte (R), the Republican running for an open House seat in Montana, was asked on Thursday whether he would have supported the bill repealing the Affordable Care Act that passed the House that day, he declined to answer,” the New York Times reports.

But on the same day, during a private conference call with Republican-leaning lobbyists in Washington, Gianforte offered a more supportive view of the health bill: “The votes in the House are going to determine whether we get tax reform done, sounds like we just passed a health care thing, which I’m thankful for, sounds like we’re starting to repeal and replace.”