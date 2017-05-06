Clinton Book May Soon Become TV Series

Shattered, by the journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, has been optioned by TriStar Television, a division of Sony Pictures Television, and Davis Entertainment for a limited series, the New York Times reports.

“Among the first post-mortems of the election, Shattered has been a mainstay in dinner-party chatter in political circles since its publication. The continued interest in the election has brought talk of other book-to-TV series as well. The political journalists and analysts Mark Halperin and John Heilemann are currently working on a book about the 2016 election that has also been acquired for a mini-series by HBO.”