Early Signs Point to a Wave Election

Charlie Cook: “Since Inauguration Day, President Trump has had the lowest job-approval ratings of any newly elected president since the first ‘scientifically based’ poll by George Gallup in 1936. More than anything else, midterm elections are referenda on the incumbent president. Obviously no one knows what is going to happen in next year’s midterm elections, but analysts who have watched congressional elections for a long time are seeing signs that 2018 could be a wave election that flips control of the House to Democrats.”
"The late Democratic Speaker Tip O'Neill was famous for having said, 'all politics is local.' I would add an important caveat: 'All politics is local, except when it's not.' Roughly once a decade we see a tidal wave election, almost always at midterm, in which an invisible hand seems to boost candidates of one party and drag down candidates of the other. Candidates who normally win big end up winning by smaller margins. Lawmakers who usually have competitive races often get sucked away by the undertow. Districts that should be safe are no longer safe. Strong campaigns lose to weak campaigns, underfunded campaigns topple well-funded campaigns."