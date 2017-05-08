White House Aides Urged Trudeau to Lobby Trump

“White House staff called the Prime Minister’s Office last month to urge Justin Trudeau to persuade President Trump not to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement,” the National Post reports.

“The unconventional diplomatic maneuver — approaching the head of a foreign government to influence your own boss — proved decisive, as Trump thereafter abandoned his threat to pull out of NAFTA unilaterally, citing the arguments made by Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto as pivotal.”

“But the incident highlights the difficulties faced by governments all over the world when it comes to dealing with a president as volatile as Trump.”