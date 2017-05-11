Putin May Get Tired of Winning

Rick Klein: “The images speak louder than the angry words exchanged inside the Trump White House. Among U.S. officials, the wake of James Comey’s firing has brought accusations, recriminations and even threats of resignations. On the Russian side, the Russian foreign minister and ambassador to the United States were all smiles and laughs in the Oval Office, in pictures with President Trump that were released by the Russians. Back home, Vladimir Putin bemusedly answered questions about U.S. political turmoil, while in full hockey gear (he scored seven goals in the charity event).”

“The big picture here – what this was all about from the start – is the Russians and their attempts to influence U.S. politics. Could they possibly have succeeded more fully? Every day brings more dividends, and new reminders of the true stakes in these extraordinary times. Trump finds himself at war with his own agencies and own Congress, in something close to a constitutional crisis. Putin finds himself scoring, again and again.”