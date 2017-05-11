Corbyn Will Propose Nationalizing Industries

British Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn “will lay out plans to take parts of Britain’s energy industry back into public ownership alongside the railways and the Royal Mail in a radical manifesto,” The Guardian reports.

“A draft version of the document, drawn up by the leadership team and seen by the Guardian, pledges the phased abolition of tuition fees, a dramatic boost in finance for childcare, a review of sweeping cuts to universal credit and a promise to scrap the bedroom tax.”

Meanwhile, The Sun notes Corbyn’s car ran over a journalist’s foot as he tried to evade the press.