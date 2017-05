President Trump told Fox News that he might do press conferences himself to replace the daily briefing by his press secretary.

FOX NEWS: “Are you moving so quickly that your communications team can’t keep up with you?”

TRUMP: “Yes it’s true.”

FOX NEWS: “So what do we do about that?”

TRUMP: “We don’t have press conferences…”

FOX NEWS: “You don’t mean that!”

TRUMP: “I do. Unless I have them every two weeks and I do them myself. I think it’s a good idea.”