Trump Mulls Shake Up of Communications Staff

President Trump “is considering broad changes to his communications team and strategy, which he blames for failing to contain the controversy surrounding his firing of former FBI Director James Comey,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Among other moves, Mr. Trump is again weighing replacing Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who returned to the briefing room podium on Friday after two days away on Naval reserve duty. But the president is considering a larger reorganization of his team… a senior communications staffer has been reaching out to people from supportive cable TV surrogates to gauge their interest in joining the staff.”