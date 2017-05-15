Supreme Court Deals Blow to Voter ID Law

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear North Carolina’s appeal of a court ruling that found its legislature intended to discriminate against minorities in enacting one of the toughest voter ID laws in the nation, NBC News reports.

Rick Hasen: “These days at the Supreme Court, getting the Court not to hear a voting case is a significant victory. While the Court could well issue an adverse decision in the future, the 4th Circuit opinion stays on the books for now, and it has already been relied upon to hold other strict voting laws illegal.”