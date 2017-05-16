Trump Lashes Out at White House Staff

New York Times: “Mr. Trump’s appetite for chaos, coupled with his disregard for the self-protective conventions of the presidency, have left his staff confused and squabbling. And his own mood, according to two advisers who spoke on the condition of anonymity, has become sour and dark, turning against most of his aides — even his son-in-law, Jared Kushner — and describing them in a fury as ‘incompetent.'”

“Even before the latest bombshell dropped, reports swirled in the White House that the president was about to embark on a major shake-up… Mr. Trump, who still openly laments having to dismiss his first national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, has groused that General McMaster talks too much in meetings, and the president has referred to him as ‘a pain.'”