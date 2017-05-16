Trump Disclosure to Russia Is Israel’s ‘Worst Fears’

Two Israeli intelligence officials confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Israel had shared specific intelligence with the U.S. regarding ISIS plots to smuggle explosive laptops onto planes.

The revelation that Trump had shared that intelligence with Russian officials was Israel’s “worst fears confirmed,” said one of the intelligence officers.

Said one: “We have an arrangement with America which is unique to the world of intelligence sharing. We do not have this relationship with any other country… To know that this intelligence is shared with others, without our prior knowledge? That is, for us, our worst fears confirmed.”