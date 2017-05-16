Trump Passed Israeli Intelligence to Russians

The highly classified intelligence that President Trump disclosed in a meeting last week with Russian officials at the White House was provided by Israel, the New York Times reports.

“The revelation adds a potential diplomatic complication to the episode. Israel is one of the United States’ most important allies and a major intelligence collector in the Middle East. The revelation that Mr. Trump boasted about some of Israel’s most sensitive information to the Russians could damage the relationship between the two countries. It also raises the possibility that the information could be passed to Iran, Russia’s close ally and Israel’s main threat in the Middle East.”