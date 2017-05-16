GOP Lawmaker Under Ethics Investigation

“Congressional ethics investigators are probing Rep. Chris Collins’ (R-NY) role in attracting investors to an Australian biotech company,” the Buffalo News reports.

“They are looking into any potential role played by Collins, the firm’s largest shareholder, in persuading investors to buy stock in the company.”

Earlier this year reporters overheard Collins in a cellphone conversation just off the House floor, bragging about “how many millionaires I’ve made in Buffalo the past few months.”