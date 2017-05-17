Impeachment Talk Begins Quietly

Playbook: “It’s hushed right now, and almost all off the record — but it’s there, and it’s Republicans who are beginning to grapple with the real — but far off — possibility that the president might’ve gone too far this time. That’s not to say President Donald Trump will be impeached, but the prospect is beginning to creep into Republicans’ minds, and it’s noteworthy that they are not ruling it out. There’s a sense Mike Schmidt’s story that Trump aked Jim Comey to drop an investigation into Mike Flynn is going to have drastic consequences for everyone in the White House.”

“Other lawmakers — especially the more cautious ones — say there should be a special prosecutor appointed or commission impaneled. We were up in the Capitol last night, chatting with members of Congress about the political dynamics now, and it would be tough to overstate how angry, confused and fed up Republicans are with President Donald Trump.”