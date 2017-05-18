Russia’s Social Media War on America

Time: “For many Americans, Russian hacking remains a story about the 2016 election. But there is another story taking shape. Marrying a hundred years of expertise in influence operations to the new world of social media, Russia may have finally have gained the ability it long sought but never fully achieved in the Cold War: to alter the course of events in the U.S. by manipulating public opinion. The vast openness and anonymity of social media has cleared a dangerous new route for anti­democratic forces.… Current and former officials at the FBI, CIA and in Congress now believe the 2016 Russian operation was just the most visible battle in an ongoing information war against global democracy.”