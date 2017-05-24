What Special Elections Are Telling Us

David Wasserman: “The results of individual special elections… can’t always foretell what will happen in the next high-stakes midterm. Each district presents its own unique set of variables, like flawed candidates or dreadfully unpopular governors.”

“But taken collectively, the margins in specials can tell us a good deal about the political environment — and it’s looking really bad for Republicans.”

“So far, between KS-04 and GA-06, Democrats are outperforming their ‘generic’ mark by an average of 9.5 points. That’s really, really bad for Republicans.”