Trump Advisers Claim He Backed NATO Article 5

First Read: “It’s not every day when two of Trump’s top advisers — National Security Adviser HR McMaster and chief economic aide Gary Cohn — pen an op-ed to tout the president’s recent trip overseas. And it’s not every day when they assert something the president never said. ‘While reconfirming America’s commitment to NATO and Article 5, the president challenged our allies to share equitably the responsibility for our mutual defense,’ the two write in the Wall Street Journal.”

“The problem? His speech at NATO last week never explicitly reconfirmed his commitment to Article 5, which states that an attack on one NATO ally is an attack on all.”