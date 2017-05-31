Trump Returns to Campaigning

Rick Klein: “What is it about the covfefe that so displeases President Trump? That may not seem to matter when the president finally manages to unite Twitter behind something he put into its all-too-toxic mix. The president, rather uncharacteristically, even had some fun with it by morning. But typos left to linger and inspire Twitter riffs are silly symptoms, not serious causes. This is Trump being Trump – and the rumblings out of the White House about a staff shake-up suggest we’re likely to get more such…creativity.”

“Trump’s White House has reacted to the recent barrage of negative coverage by turning inward, and/or responding not at all. Notably, when he made his return to the podium Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer didn’t even attempt to defend Jared Kushner’s alleged behavior with the Russians…. The White House also has anonymous spokespeople put out to condemn anonymously sourced stories as ‘fake news.’ The president himself RT’d a non-bylined story quoting an anonymous White House source saying other anonymously sourced stories are wrong. And, of course, Trump is very much back on Twitter. The president appears to be gravitating toward people who tell him he needs to return to his campaign style. That’s of questionable value for governing, to say nothing of spelling.”