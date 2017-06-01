Clinton Is Wrong to Blame the DNC

Dan Balz: “Of all the reasons Hillary Clinton thinks she lost the 2016 election to President Trump, the least among them was the state of the Democratic National Committee. That it was a mess long before she became a candidate was well known. That she did nothing about it sooner was her own mistake. But had she done so, it probably would have made no difference in the outcome.”

“Obama’s two campaigns were built largely separate from the DNC. Data produced by Obama for America and its various other names was proprietary and not readily shared with the party… All this was well known to Clinton’s 2016 campaign team, if not to her personally. The DNC was a problem that no one wanted to address.”