House Intelligence Committee Puts Interviews on Hold

“The embattled House investigation into Russia’s election meddling is once again beset by sniping and strategy disagreements, with Democrats now blocking key witness interviews,” Politico reports.

“The House Intelligence Committee, which is exploring allegations of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign, was set to interview 10 witnesses this month. But the committee has put the interviews on hold after the panel’s top Democrat objected, the two sources said. A third source said the panel wasn’t yet ready to conduct the interviews, since some of the witnesses have not fully complied with the committee’s requests for documents.”