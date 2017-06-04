Putin Says He Barely Knows Michael Flynn

Russian President Vladimir Putin told NBC News that he had very limited personal interaction with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, despite a 2015 photo that shows the two sitting next to each other at dinner during an event to celebrate Russian TV network RT.

Said Putin to Megyn Kelly: “You and I, you and I personally, have a much closer relationship than I had with Mr. Flynn. You and I met yesterday evening. You and I have been working together all day today. And now we’re meeting again.”