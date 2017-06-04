Trump’s Support Drops in Military Communities

NBC News: “An analysis of Gallup polling data comparing the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency to the month of May shows that Trump’s job approval in military counties dropped sharply in the last month – from an average 51% approval and 41% disapproval in the first 100 days to 43% approval and 52% disapproval for May.”

“Taken together that is a 16-point swing, from a net +7 in the first 100 days to a net -9 in May. That’s far greater than the overall change in the Gallup data and it may be a sign of an important shift in those places.”