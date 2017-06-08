Exit Polls Suggest No Clear Majority in UK Election

“The U.K. risks plunging into fresh political turmoil after exit polls signaled that the governing Conservative Party failed to achieve an overall majority in Thursday’s election, an unexpected result that raises profound questions about the country’s looming departure from the European Union,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“In a potentially fatal blow to the premiership of Theresa May, the polls suggested her governing Conservative Party looks set to have fallen short of the 326 seats needed to win a majority in Britain’s 650-seat Parliament. The poll suggested that her party would win 314 seats and the main opposition Labour Party 266 seats.”