Polls Open In U.K. Election

“Polling stations across Britain opened for national elections amid heightened security Thursday as one senior police official said the country was living through ‘unprecedented times’ following a series of terror attacks in recent weeks,” the AP reports.

“Authorities asked people to be alert and report any concerns to police as voters choose 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons. Atrocities near Parliament, a Manchester concert venue and London Bridge have left Britain on high alert, with the official threat level at severe, the second-highest rating, indicating an attack is ‘highly likely.'”

The final Ipsos MORI poll: Conservative 44%, Labour 36%, Liberal Democrats 7%, UKIP 4%, and Greens 2%.