Will Next Week’s Special Election Get Hacked?

Ahead of next week’s special election, Politico reports that Georgia’s voting systems “are uniquely vulnerable, security researchers say—and the state has ignored efforts to fix the problem.”

“A 29-year-old former cybersecurity researcher with the federal government’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee, Lamb, who now works for a private internet security firm in Georgia, wanted to assess the security of the state’s voting systems… But his curiosity turned to alarm when he encountered a number of files, arranged by county, that looked like they could be used to hack an election. Lamb wrote an automated script to scrape the site and see what was there, then went off to lunch while the program did its work. When he returned, he discovered that the script had downloaded 15 gigabytes of data.”