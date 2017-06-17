Trump’s Business Ties Raise Questions About Allegiances

President Trump “has done business with royals from Saudi Arabia for at least 20 years, since he sold the Plaza Hotel to a partnership formed by a Saudi prince. Mr. Trump has earned millions of dollars from the United Arab Emirates for putting his name on a golf course, with a second soon to open,” the New York Times reports.

“He has never entered the booming market in neighboring Qatar, however, despite years of trying.”

“Now a feud has broken out among these three crucial American allies, and Mr. Trump has thrown his weight firmly behind the two countries where he has business ties, raising new concerns about the appearance of a conflict between his public role and his financial incentives.”