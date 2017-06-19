Democrats Will Halt Senate Business Over Health Bill

“Democrats will grind Senate business to a halt in a protest against Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare,” Politico reports.

“Beginning Monday night, Democrats will start objecting to all unanimous consent requests in the Senate, according to a Democratic aide. They plan to control the floor of the chamber Monday night and try to force the House-passed health care bill to committee in a bid to further delay it.”

“Without the votes to block Obamacare repeal, Democrats are turning to procedural moves they believe will underscore their most powerful argument: Republicans are hiding their repeal plan from the public and using Senate procedures to keep it a secret.”