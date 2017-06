This week’s episode of “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” which featured a controversial interview with InfoWars founder Alex Jones, came in last place among the four major broadcast networks, Variety reports.

“With 3.5 million total viewers, Kelly’s program not only came in behind Fox’s U.S. Golf Open Championship coverage (6.1 million) but also reruns of CBS’ 60 Minutes (5.3 million) and ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos (3.7 million).”