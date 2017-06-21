Christie Says He Doesn’t Care About 15% Approval

Gov. Chris Christie (R), the least popular governor in New Jersey history, says he doesn’t care what people think of him because he’s not running for office.

Said Christie: “The poll that matters is when people actually go in and vote. It would be nice if people actually polled voters or people who are likely to vote, because everybody else’s opinion, quite frankly, doesn’t matter about whether you like a public official or you don’t — unless you’re willing to move forward and exercise that preference at the polling places.”