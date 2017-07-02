Christie Spends Holiday In State Park He Shuttered

Gov. Chris Christie (R) “joined his family at a state-owned retreat in Island Beach State Park on Saturday night, less than 24 hours after ordering the closure of all state parks and beaches because of the budget impasse in Trenton,” Politico reports.

“Christie, his wife, his children and their guests have the run of the 10-mile barrier island, where police are turning away all others visitors over the long holiday weekend.”

Said Christie: “That’s because the governor has a residence at Island Beach. Others don’t. It’s just the way it goes. Run for governor and then you can have the residence.”