41 States Refuse Request for Voter Information

“Forty-one states have refused the Trump administration’s request for certain voter information,” according to a CNN inquiry to all 50 states.
“State leaders and voting boards across the country have responded to the letter with varying degrees of cooperation — from altogether rejecting the request to expressing eagerness to supply information that is public.”
So far, just three states — Colorado, Missouri and Tennessee — have shown a willingness to work with the commission
Meanwhile, the Baltimore Sun reports the "election integrity" panel saw its first resignation: Maryland's deputy secretary of state Luis Borunda (R).