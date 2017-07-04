Christie Doubles Down — Again — With No Apologies

“This is Chris Christie with nothing left to lose: Lounging on a deserted beach closed to the public due to his political gamesmanship, and mocking his detractors as his poll numbers sink toward single digits,” Politico reports.

“While Christie has always enjoyed the perks of office and tweaking his critics, the New Jersey governor has been especially brash in his showdown with Democratic lawmakers, leading to a state government shutdown right before the July 4th holiday.”

Washington Post: How Christie’s defiance lifted and then hobbled his political career.